Fundraiser to help Weston woman undergo kidney and pancreas transplant

A charity ball raised more than £2,000 for a Weston woman's transplant of both her kidney and pancreas.

After living with diabetes since diagnosis at aged four, Danielle Sweeting encountered a lot of complications throughout her childhood, including being in a coma and several stays in intensive care. Yet Dan still tried to enjoy life as much as possible through her love of sport and travel.

In 2018, Dan was told she was in end stage kidney failure. She then began a course of treatments eventually leading to being placed on dialysis with a kidney function of only one per cent.

She is currently awaiting a transplant of both kidney and pancreas, which will be done at a special clinic in Oxford.

A small group of close friends and family decided to use Danielle’s condition as an opportunity to raise both money and awareness of people in similar situations and the charities or departments that support these individuals. Future fundraising includes a sponsored skydive and hopes for another event in the summer.

Event organiser Becky said: "We’d like to thank all the wonderful people who have been involved and contributed so far and would love to hear any ideas for further fundraising.

"We are currently at £6,000 so far and more donations keep coming in, we are looking to arrange a summer festival this coming summer down at the football club.

"Danielle’s aunty Chevon – will be doing a sponsored sky dive, donations were being made to support Chevon’s jump later in the year.

"Thank you to Weston Football Club and all the staff, to all our friend’s family and work colleagues who have donated, supported with coming down to help, to all the companies and people who have donated a massive amount of raffle prizes. To all the customers at High Street Tanning who have supported with raffling off their prizes and donations.

"Our special love goes to Danielle for being such a strong brave young lady who never complains, Danielle’s lovely mother Paula, who no matter how tough it gets keeps the party going, and to Danielle’s amazing nan, Stephanie, who supports Danielle day to day, who is always by her side in and out of hospital and last but not least her Bampy, who also makes sure Danielle is put up to bed safely and proving the daily amount of mugs of tea."