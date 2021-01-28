Family continuing to fundraise in memory of daughter

Published: 7:00 AM January 28, 2021

A Worle family is continuing to raise awareness and vital funds for life-saving research in memory of their daughter.

Mary Collard was aged 11 when she was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, the most common form of primary bone cancer in children and young adults.

She enjoyed football, golf, swimming, drama, cubs, guides and was a great Liverpool Football Club supporter.

Mary would have turned 21-years-old tomorrow (Friday).

Mary's parents, Sue and Andy, have been fundraising for the Bone Cancer Research Trust since her death in 2012 and have raised more than £607,000 for the charity through events including fire walks, golf days and taking part in the London Marathon.

Organiser Paul Evans with Dale Buckingham from Hutton Football Club and Sue Collard, and her daughter Arabella, and fire walk organiser Amanda Hunter. Picture: MARK ATHERTON - Credit: Archant

Sue and Andy were unable to go into Mary’s schools to place flowers to remember Mary this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and other forms of fundraising such as bingo and quiz nights have also been affected by the pandemic.

Sue told the Mercury: "Mary always wanted to be remembered and our aim has always been to raise awareness of bone cancer.

"Over the years, we have had great support from our friends who get on board with our fundraising activities and I must thank them so much for their continued support, it's what Mary always wanted."

Bone Cancer Research Trust has launched the 100 miles in February challenge, which Sue has signed up to take part in.

Hundreds of people across the country are walking or running 100 miles in a month this February to help bone cancer patients and their families.

Participants will receive a free T-shirt and certificate.

Sue is also hoping to organise the popular golf day at Worlebury Golf Club later this year.

Worlebury Golf Club was able to stage the annual Bone Cancer Research Trust (BCRT) Charity Day in memory of Mary Collard, hosted by Sue and Andy Collard - Credit: Archant

Sue added: "Our aim is to continue to raise awareness and to raise as much as possible to help find a cure for this terrible illness and we need your help to be able to achieve this.

"There has been very little improvement in primary bone cancer survival rates for 40 years which is why research is so desperately needed to find new treatments.

"It would be lovely if you could support Mary's Fund, either by donating online, taking part in an event or even donating a raffle or auction prize for our events - anything would be greatly appreciated."

To get involved log on to www.facebook.com/groups/100MilesinFebruary2021