Terminally ill patient has created a bucket list of things to do before dying

Sally Watters (right) is trying to raise money for her friend Jacqueline Peptitt who is terminally ill. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A kind-hearted friend is trying to raise money for her terminally ill colleague who has been diagnosed with cancer for a second time.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sally Watters (right) is trying to raise money for her friend Jacqueline Peptitt who is terminally ill. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Sally Watters (right) is trying to raise money for her friend Jacqueline Peptitt who is terminally ill. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Jacqueline Peptitt, aged 59, was wrongly told she had kidney stones by doctors when she first started feeling ill in December last year.

But, a diagnosis in March this year confirmed she actually had pancreatic cancer.

Due to the growth of the tumour, Jacqueline was told it was untreatable.

Her friend and colleague Sally Watters, aged 34, was devastated to hear the news and set up a crowdfunding page to raise money so Jacqueline can fulfil her bucket list of ambitions.

Sally Watters (right) is trying to raise money for her friend Jacqueline Peptitt who is terminally ill. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Sally Watters (right) is trying to raise money for her friend Jacqueline Peptitt who is terminally ill. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The list includes: a trip on a hot air balloon, paying a visit to Edinburgh Castle, dying her hair ash blonde and going on day trips with loved ones.

Sally, from Locking, believes by helping Jackie fulfil her bucket list will mean the world to Jacqueline's family.

Jacqueline, from Lympsham, said: "I have loved hot air balloons since I was a kid and I've always wanted to go on one.

"There are so many things in life we take for granted, like walking your dog or going out for a coffee with your friends, having cancer makes me want to make the most of it.

"I don't think people realise just how common pancreatic cancer is. There's just not as much research into it compared to the likes of breast cancer."

Having survived breast cancer following chemotherapy treatment in 2001, the mother-of-four faced similar symptoms when she began feeling ill last year. She lost weight and would struggle to do her hair due to her health.

Despite the circumstances, Jacqueline is looking forward to start chemotherapy to extend her life but the treatment will not cure her.

Sally, a support worker, said: "It's time someone did something for her for a change, she has given so much to Brandon Trust over the years.

"She is amazing and this is just our way of showing that. When you look at Jackie, you wouldn't think she's ill.

"She's such a strong woman and I cannot begin to express how amazing she is."

To donate money, visit www.gofundme.com/profile/sally-watters-gn4jn