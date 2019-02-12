Young people raise money in memory of former student

Students at The King Alfred School, an Academy raised funds for Musgrove Park Hospital at the eat:Vegan festival in Weston last month.

They sold gift jars through Young Enterprise company Jaroholic, which students at the school, in Highbridge, set up in memory of former class mate Joe Laoutaris.

The jars raised money for the Love Musgrove campaign, which ran out by 3pm on the day – two hours before the festival ended.

Joe lost his battle with bone cancer in 2015 when he was 12 years old after being diagnosed with Ewings Sarcoma in 2013.

The campaign raises funds for the children’s wing of the Taunton hospital.

Head of the school’s sixth form, Jonathan Gaskell, said: “This is a brilliant little firm with a big heart which was set up in memory of a former student.

“We are delighted they are doing so well and they will go far.”

