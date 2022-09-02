Community bus service for elderly and disabled to be axed

Further bus cuts are expected in North Somerset later this year. - Credit: NSC

Cuts to bus services across North Somerset will begin today (September 2), as a Bristol-based community bus company ceases operations.

Established in 2008, Bristol Community Transport (BCT) is a 'community-led' service which helps disabled and elderly people access local amenities.

The impact of rising costs of fuel and the Covid pandemic meant services across the region were no longer sustainable, BCT said.

From tomorrow, routes 53 (Clevedon), 54 (Clevedon to Bristol Airport, serving Kenn, Yatton, Claverham and Cleeve) and 55 (South Bristol to Bristol Airport, serving Dundry and Barrow Gurney), will cease operating.

The HCT Group, which administers BCT, said it was in 'advanced discussions' with another operator about the potential sale of its routes.

In a statement, the company said: "We are deeply saddened to have been forced to make the decision to cease operations as BCT, but multiple challenges such as the financial impact of the pandemic and the current surge in fuel and labour costs have left us with no alternative."

As well as three service axes, HCT Group will also cease to operate the Metrobus M1 service. North Somerset Council understands that another provider will recommence this service from Monday, September 5.

Leader of the council, Cllr Steve Bridger, said he was 'devastated' by latest bus service cuts.

It follows the announcement made yesterday (September 1) that First Bus will axe the X2 and 126 from October, and also introduce a number of timetable reductions across the region.

Cllr Steve Bridger. Picture: North Somerset Council - Credit: Archant

Cllr Bridger said: "The impact of these cuts on the elderly, young people, families and more, and at such short notice, is deeply concerning.

"The withdrawal of services is the latest sign of complete market failure.

"Losing First’s X2 service next month, on top of the 54 – leaving Yatton and Claverham cut off from any bus services – is totally unacceptable.

"Having worked closely with council officers and Cllr Richard Westwood to reconnect Yatton and Claverham with Clevedon, I am personally completely devastated at this latest development, which means that the last 54 services will run today.

"For many years we have demanded more powers from central government and for more investment into public transport. Instead, we’re seeing a managed decline of bus services throughout the region and indeed across the country.

"Without further action from central government the situation is only going to get worse. I encourage residents to write to their local MP, as I am doing.

"This is my saddest day since I was elected to represent Yatton ward on North Somerset Council in 2019."