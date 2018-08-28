Futuristic magnet train between Weston and Bristol proposed to stave off ‘dormitory town’ strife

CALRAG has called for a MAGLEV train to built to connect North Somerset and Bristol. Archant

A plan to build futuristic magnet train between Weston and Bristol has been proposed to avoid the creation of a ‘dormitory town the size of Wells’.

Calls for a ‘horrifying’ plan to build 2,800 homes near Churchill and Langford to be scrapped in favour of developing greenbelt land in The Vale, between Long Ashton and Barrow Gurney, have been renewed by the Churchill and Langford Residents’ Action Group (CALRAG).

As part of its proposal, campaigners have suggested constructing a levitating magnet train, or MAGLEV, between Weston and Bristol to create ‘21st century infrastructure’ to accommodate the homes.

The group, which represents 700 families in the area, believe a MAGLEV train would reduce congestion caused by the development by creating an easy commuter route into Bristol which would help take cars off the road.

Campaigners have proposed beginning construction between Bristol Airport and the city centre, before extending the route to cover Nailsea, Clevedon and Weston.

A spokesman for CALRAG said: “Building major new roads across the Mendip Vale is an idea which belongs to the previous century.

“A modern transport system is conspicuous by its absence in the JSP.

“A MAGLEV system would provide North Somerset with an unobtrusive, energy-efficient alternative, which suits traffic patterns in the area.

“We believe a MAGLEV system would make living in Weston or The Vale conveniently close to employment, culture and leisure – wherever you live.”

Previous calls for development to be moved to The Vale have been dismissed by North Somerset Council, which cited a need to ‘protect greenbelt land’.

Council leader Nigel Ashton has said The Vale would benefit Bristol more than North Somerset.

However, campaigners say development would only require two per cent of the North Somerset greenbelt to be built on, describing it as ‘poor quality land, with a ring road, industrial park and refuse tip’.

CALRAG met with North Somerset Council earlier in the year to discuss the plan but received no response.

The Mercury approached the council for comment but no reply was received before the print deadline yesterday (Wednesday).