Photos: Hundreds head to Burnham Carnival

Burnham Carnival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Skeletons, swashbucklers and steampunks were among the stunning displays of colourfully illuminated carts at a town's annual carnival on Monday.

Hundreds of spectators braved the wet weather and lined the streets for the 73rd Highbridge and Burnham-on-Sea Carnival, which saw more than 70 clubs take part in the parade.

The impressive procession of ingeniously designed carts were led through the streets by carnival queen Jessica Smith and her two carnival princesses, Belle-Seren Tetsell and Chloe Herowych.

Gremlins Carnival Club impressed the judges, taking home several awards including best entry in the procession, chairman's choice and the outstanding costumes award for their fire- breathing, pirate-themed cart, the Krakens Revenge.

Other notable entries in the parade included The Globe Carnival Club's Steam Punk revolution, Marketeers Carnival Club's ghostly gangsters, and Toppers day of the dead-themed Boneyard Express.

This Is Me CC at Burnham Carnival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON This Is Me CC at Burnham Carnival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Burnham on Sea and Highbridge Army Cadets at Burnham Carnival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Burnham on Sea and Highbridge Army Cadets at Burnham Carnival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Ironworks by Harlequin CC at Burnham Carnival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Ironworks by Harlequin CC at Burnham Carnival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Burnham RNLI at Burnham Carnival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Burnham RNLI at Burnham Carnival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Rhythum Fever CC at Burnham Carnival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Rhythum Fever CC at Burnham Carnival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Bridgwater Belle CC at Burnham Carnival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Bridgwater Belle CC at Burnham Carnival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

YMCA CC Singin' in the Rain at Burnham Carnival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON YMCA CC Singin' in the Rain at Burnham Carnival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Dreams Come True CC at Burnham Carnival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Dreams Come True CC at Burnham Carnival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Gorgons CC at Burnham Carnival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Gorgons CC at Burnham Carnival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Marketeers CC at Burnham Carnival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Marketeers CC at Burnham Carnival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Marketeers CC at Burnham Carnival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Marketeers CC at Burnham Carnival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON