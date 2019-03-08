Families flock to annual bank holiday fun day

Hillview Junior Carnival Club Human Fruit Machine at the Manor Gardens family fun day. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Families flocked to a Somerset park for a day of fun in the sun on bank holiday Monday.

West Huntspill Model Engineering Society with their steam engines on display at the Manor Gardens family fun day. Picture: MARK ATHERTON West Huntspill Model Engineering Society with their steam engines on display at the Manor Gardens family fun day. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Burnham's annual family fun day at Manor Gardens saw numerous stalls and fun attractions pack the town's lawns.

The event raised cash for several groups and charities, including Burnham Moose Club, Burnham Rotary Club, Somerset Time For Youth, and many more besides.

The day featured a slew of activities for visitors to enjoy, including a human fruit machine created by the Hillview Junior Carnival Club, a display of model steam engines from the West Huntspill Engineering Society, and a tombola raising cash for Burnham and District Lions.

There were also performances and displays throughout the day from local groups including medieval battle reenactments, martial arts displays, as well as music from a ukelele orchestra, and an African drum group on the bandstand.

Mayor and Mayoress with the Time For Youth fund raisers at the Manor Gardens family fun day. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Mayor and Mayoress with the Time For Youth fund raisers at the Manor Gardens family fun day. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

