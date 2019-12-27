Picture Past: Parking charges, flu epidemics, and disbanding the hunt

Members of the cast of "The Sleeping Beauty" opening at Weston Playhouse on Boxing Day. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Archant

The borough council had second thoughts on whether to increase car parking charges in Weston.

Windwhistle School pupils at their Christmas party. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Windwhistle School pupils at their Christmas party. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

The works committee had proposed increasing the price of an annual parking ticket from £2 to £2 10s, a weekly ticket from 12s 6d to 15s, and a day ticket from 3s to 4s.

The committee also recommended increasing charges for coaches using Locking Road car park and introducing charges for cars using the car park during the summer.

Cllr WE Roe added an amendment to the proposal which would see pensioners exempt from the proposed increase on the annual ticket.

He said: "We all know the ever increasing costs on the motorist is facing today in running a car.

Children entertained by ConCargo Ltd. at a party at St. John House, Oxford Street. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Children entertained by ConCargo Ltd. at a party at St. John House, Oxford Street. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

"I know it will be said that if old age pensioners can afford a car, they can afford the extra 10s proposed here, but it is all these many increases that concern OAPs living on fixed incomes."

"It's just another nail in the coffin."

Ald Brewer said any increases in ticket cost would become effective from January 1 and it was not fair to council officers to make the change now.

He added: "This is a ridiculous time of year to be discussing this matter."

Staff at Weston General Hospital staged a lively Christmas entertainment. Seen here in the opening number are Sister M. Humphries, P. Pereira, J. Ward and Staff Nurses R. Wren and C. Alison-Smith. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Staff at Weston General Hospital staged a lively Christmas entertainment. Seen here in the opening number are Sister M. Humphries, P. Pereira, J. Ward and Staff Nurses R. Wren and C. Alison-Smith. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

* An outbreak of flu in Weston had not yet become an epidemic according to medical officers.

Dr D McGowan said: "It is probably increasing and will get worse after Christmas."

Dr McGowan added figures given to him by the Ministry for Social Security showed that claims for sickness benefit had not yet reached the level usually achieved in an epidemic.

But department stores, at their busiest, have been hit as many staff have gone down with the flu.

Santa Claus arrived by air at the party given by the Achilles Flying Club for children from Mullers Home. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Santa Claus arrived by air at the party given by the Achilles Flying Club for children from Mullers Home. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Many banks and other businesses have also been affected.

* The construction of the M5 forced the Banwell hunt to disband.

Master of the Hunt, Captain John Gwyn, said: "Hunting would be impossible; the M5 cuts right across the area in which we hunt."

"I am very sorry it has happened, but we must have a motorway - it represents progress."

A Nativity scene presented at St Martin' Church, Worle, by children of Worle Junior School. Picture: WESTON MERCURY A Nativity scene presented at St Martin' Church, Worle, by children of Worle Junior School. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Committee member Ken Wilkinson said: "Apart from the motorway aspect we have found it increasingly difficult to meet the costs of keeping two hunts in the area."