Picture Past: Drunken disputes, Knightstone fears and filthy Cheddar

PUBLISHED: 16:00 18 January 2020

Ted Burroughs and his junior dancers who will be taking part in competitions in Holland. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Fears the end of Knightstone Island might slip into the sea unless urgent repairs were made to the sea wall were raised at a meeting of Weston council's parks committee.

Westlands held a children's party at the Winter Gardens Pavilion. Picture: WESTON MERCURYWestlands held a children's party at the Winter Gardens Pavilion. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Borough engineer GH Marsden told the committee a 400 foot stretch of the wall had fractured and it was bulging outwards towards the sea.

The cracks in the 100-year-old wall started about 6 feet from the bottom of the structure and were spreading outwards and had begun to affect the path behind it.

To remedy this, Mr Marsden suggested the wall be taken down and rebuilt in the spring.

He warned: "If it is not done, part may crack away and the island start slipping into the sea."

The Spirits of the Bells - fairies in Mendip Vale Players pantomime Dick Whittington. Picture: WESTON MERCURYThe Spirits of the Bells - fairies in Mendip Vale Players pantomime Dick Whittington. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

An unemployed salesman admitted to being drunk and disorderly at Weston Magistrates Court after his sister poured his wedding drinks down the drain.

The 54-year-old pleaded guilty to making a false fire alarm and was fined £15.

Inspector M Craven said officers attended Broadway, in Oldmixon, and found the man shouting, waving his arms and swaying on his feet.

Insp Craven said: "There was blood on his face and hands, and his breath smelt of alcohol.

Costumed dancers at Weston's 1970 Arts Ball. Two Modern Misses - Jackie Hall and Frances Holley. Picture: WESTON MERCURYCostumed dancers at Weston's 1970 Arts Ball. Two Modern Misses - Jackie Hall and Frances Holley. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

"He was told to be quiet but continued shouting, and, although he was told to go home three times, he refused and was arrested."

The defendant explained he had left drinks for his wedding the next day at his sister's house.

He said: "She poured them down the sink so she could take the empties back because she did not have any money for fags.

"The next day, there was not much to drink."

A nautical number from Mendip Vale Players pantomime Dick Whittington. Picture: WESTON MERCURYA nautical number from Mendip Vale Players pantomime Dick Whittington. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Cheddar Gorge was described as such a filthy place over the summer it needed to be swept more than once a week.

The Reverend Ronald Denman told Axbridge Health Committee that, although thousands of tourists visited Cheddar every year, the same amount of money was spent on its cleaning as Banwell.

He said: "There is no comparison at all between Cheddar and Banwell.

"People in the Gorge pay a vast amount of rates and deserve a collection daily.

Marks and Spencers held their Weston staff dinner and dance at the Winter Gardens Pavilion. Picture: WESTON MERCURYMarks and Spencers held their Weston staff dinner and dance at the Winter Gardens Pavilion. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

"Litter and muck could affect public health, and, at times, the Gorge is appalling.

"Without doubt, Cheddar needs more money spent on its road cleaning."

