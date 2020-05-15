Gallery: Weston-super-Mare celebrates VE Day 75

VE Day in Congresbury. Picture: Love Congresbury Archant

Revellers across Weston celebrated the 75th anniversary of VE (Victory in Europe) Day at home.

Friday marked the day the guns fell silent in Europe, ending six years of conflict across the Continent.

Sadly, national and district plans to mark the milestone anniversary due to take place over the weekend have been postponed until the VJ Day (Victory over Japan) celebrations in August, or cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, this did not stop people from across the area celebrating the Allies’ victory over the Axis in Europe, while observing social distancing rules.

Residents of All Saints Road in Weston came together to have a socially distanced street party.

Revellers in Congresbury got into the Blitz spirit, with partygoers dressing in 40s-style clothing and a display of classic cars from the era, while binman Tim Cutler decorated his garbage truck with Union flags and wore his father’s beret in honour of his service during World War Two.