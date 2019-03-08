In Pictures: Weston Carnival 2019

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 12:25 09 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:25 09 November 2019

Weston Carnival, Globe CC Steampunk Revolution. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston Carnival, Globe CC Steampunk Revolution. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

'It was a perfect night for carnival' as families flocked to see a stunning parade of illuminated carts wind their way through Weston.

Thousands of spectators lined the streets as more than 100 colourful illuminated carts, marching bands and entertainers descended on the town for the event which celebrated its's 50th year, last night (Friday).

One spectator commented that 'it was the perfect night for carnival', following last year's parade which was almost cancelled due to heavy rain and high winds.

Carnival Committee member Terry Gilbert said: "It has cost us around £35,000 to run the carnival this year, and we started working on the procession from December last year, to make sure the event ran perfectly and smoothly."

The carnival has eight new sponsors this year, including Weston Town Council, which gave the committee £500 towards its 50th celebrations, All The Two's Taxis, and the town's museum.

