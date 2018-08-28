Advanced search

PHOTOS: Families flock to Weston model railway show

PUBLISHED: 18:30 14 January 2019

Callum Willcox show Oliver and Isaac around his 'N' gauge layout based on the Amiems battlefield of 1918. Weston-super-Mare model railway show at the Locking Castle Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Callum Willcox show Oliver and Isaac around his 'N' gauge layout based on the Amiems battlefield of 1918. Weston-super-Mare model railway show at the Locking Castle Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston’s biannual model railway exhibition proved hugely popular once again at the weekend.

John Anderson of Clevedon and Portishead Armchair Modellers at Weston-super-Mare model railway show at the Locking Castle Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTONJohn Anderson of Clevedon and Portishead Armchair Modellers at Weston-super-Mare model railway show at the Locking Castle Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The show, celebrating its 15 year, was held at The Campus on Sunday and saw dozens enthusiasts display their incredible creations.

Designers from across the country showcased dioramas based on both real life and fictional railways.

Show sponsor Thatchers, teamed up with model-maker John Langley to create a special cart for the event, with all profits going to Weston Hospicecare.

The show also featured demonstrations from enthusiast groups such as the Sandford Station Society, and the Weston N Gauge Society, as well as numerous trade stalls.

John Anderson of Clevedon and Portishead Armchair Modellers at Weston-super-Mare model railway show at the Locking Castle Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTONJohn Anderson of Clevedon and Portishead Armchair Modellers at Weston-super-Mare model railway show at the Locking Castle Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The show has raised more than £44,000 for Weston Hospicecare and a further £6,000 for the Castle Kids Club throughout its history.

Organiser, Keith Price said: “We can’t do it without the public, and I can’t thank them enough.”

Adrian Broadhead with his 'OO9' layout Adrian Broadhead with his 'OO9' layout "Ernies's Halt" at Weston-super-Mare model railway show at the Locking Castle Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston-super-Mare model railway show at the Locking Castle Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTONWeston-super-Mare model railway show at the Locking Castle Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Culm Valley Model Railway Club at Weston-super-Mare model railway show at the Locking Castle Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTONCulm Valley Model Railway Club at Weston-super-Mare model railway show at the Locking Castle Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Culm Valley Model Railway Club at Weston-super-Mare model railway show at the Locking Castle Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTONCulm Valley Model Railway Club at Weston-super-Mare model railway show at the Locking Castle Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Derek Robbins and Terry Yeend showing Orry and Logan around Terry's 'O' guage layout at Weston-super-Mare model railway show at the Locking Castle Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTONDerek Robbins and Terry Yeend showing Orry and Logan around Terry's 'O' guage layout at Weston-super-Mare model railway show at the Locking Castle Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

David Temple and David Bell with their Scharps Park layout at Weston-super-Mare model railway show at the Locking Castle Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTONDavid Temple and David Bell with their Scharps Park layout at Weston-super-Mare model railway show at the Locking Castle Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston-super-Mare model railway show at the Locking Castle Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTONWeston-super-Mare model railway show at the Locking Castle Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

