PHOTOS: Families flock to Weston model railway show

Callum Willcox show Oliver and Isaac around his 'N' gauge layout based on the Amiems battlefield of 1918.

Weston’s biannual model railway exhibition proved hugely popular once again at the weekend.

John Anderson of Clevedon and Portishead Armchair Modellers

The show, celebrating its 15 year, was held at The Campus on Sunday and saw dozens enthusiasts display their incredible creations.

Designers from across the country showcased dioramas based on both real life and fictional railways.

Show sponsor Thatchers, teamed up with model-maker John Langley to create a special cart for the event, with all profits going to Weston Hospicecare.

The show also featured demonstrations from enthusiast groups such as the Sandford Station Society, and the Weston N Gauge Society, as well as numerous trade stalls.

John Anderson of Clevedon and Portishead Armchair Modellers

The show has raised more than £44,000 for Weston Hospicecare and a further £6,000 for the Castle Kids Club throughout its history.

Organiser, Keith Price said: “We can’t do it without the public, and I can’t thank them enough.”

Adrian Broadhead with his 'OO9' layout "Ernies's Halt"

Weston-super-Mare model railway show

Culm Valley Model Railway Club

Culm Valley Model Railway Club

Derek Robbins and Terry Yeend showing Orry and Logan around Terry's 'O' guage layout

David Temple and David Bell with their Scharps Park layout