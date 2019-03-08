Gallery

Pictures: Record turn out for annual Pageant of Transport

Derek Ferris with his Bristol RE LL bus made in 1968. Archant

Wonderful weather saw a record number of cars congregate on Weston’s Beach Lawns for the Pageant of Transport.

Show organiser Keith Palmer who counted in a record 1650 vehicles on Sunday. Show organiser Keith Palmer who counted in a record 1650 vehicles on Sunday.

The annual event, now in its 41st year, saw more than 1,650 vintage and classic cars take part in the two-day event.

Chevrolets, Cadillacs, camper vans and even a hurse were all on display as families flocked to see the assembled vehicles, there to raise funds for Weston Sea Cadets.

Pageant organiser, Keith Palmer said so many cars came to the event on Sunday they had to turn vehicles away.

He said: “The weather was marvellous, and I'm pleased to say on the Sunday we had the biggest gathering of classic cars on the Beach Lawns ever, with 1,165 vehicles on display.

A place to meet friends and fellow enthusiasts. A place to meet friends and fellow enthusiasts.

“It was a fantastic show and people were surprised at the amount of different vehicles on display.

“I would like to thank everyone who helped and supported the show.”

Archie Godfrey keeping Phil Leonard's Alvis Silver Eagle gleaming. Archie Godfrey keeping Phil Leonard's Alvis Silver Eagle gleaming.

Bernard Littlewood in his 1967 Triumph TR4. Bernard Littlewood in his 1967 Triumph TR4.

Tara Vowles and her Focus RS MkII. Tara Vowles and her Focus RS MkII.

Ray Brimble with his Cadillac De Elegance V8. Ray Brimble with his Cadillac De Elegance V8.

Looking the part, Mike Brockway and his MG 1933 K1 Tourer Looking the part, Mike Brockway and his MG 1933 K1 Tourer

Paul Wren and his 1931 Hillman Wizzard. Paul Wren and his 1931 Hillman Wizzard.

The 41st Pageant of Transport on Weston's Beach Lawns. The 41st Pageant of Transport on Weston's Beach Lawns.

Paul Stamps and his Chevrolet 1957 210 Sedan. Paul Stamps and his Chevrolet 1957 210 Sedan.

Ivor Delahay with his VW T2 day van and grandchildren Izzie, Angel and Neave. Ivor Delahay with his VW T2 day van and grandchildren Izzie, Angel and Neave.

Gerry Churchill with his Lambretta TV200 from 1975. Gerry Churchill with his Lambretta TV200 from 1975.

The 41st Pageant of Transport on Weston's Beach Lawns. The 41st Pageant of Transport on Weston's Beach Lawns.

Howard Goodman's V8 Daimler hearse and driver Nicholas Hayman. Howard Goodman's V8 Daimler hearse and driver Nicholas Hayman.

A nasty accident? A nasty accident?

A Ford Siva from 1954 owned by Graham Edmond. A Ford Siva from 1954 owned by Graham Edmond.

Neil Harvey and Andy Mackinnon with their AC Cobras. Neil Harvey and Andy Mackinnon with their AC Cobras.

Pete Beament and his Riley RMB from 1949. Pete Beament and his Riley RMB from 1949.

Jean Goodall loves her Mini Cooper... and Iron Maiden. Jean Goodall loves her Mini Cooper... and Iron Maiden.

A Wolseley 1300 owned by Nick Varney. A Wolseley 1300 owned by Nick Varney.

Brian Price at the wheel of his 1959 Ford Galaxy. Brian Price at the wheel of his 1959 Ford Galaxy.