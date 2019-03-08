Advanced search

Weston charity car wash raises vital funds for The Gambia emergency service

PUBLISHED: 09:00 16 August 2019

Weston firefighters car wash in aid of Gambia and Avon Fire Services in Partnership charity. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston firefighters car wash in aid of Gambia and Avon Fire Services in Partnership charity. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Members of Weston Fire Station got on their hands and knees to scrub cars clean in aid of The Gambia emergency service.

Avon Fire and Rescue has had links with the West African country's service since 1984, and runs regular car washes to raise money for the cause.

A spokesman for Weston's station said: "We raised £206 for the Gambian Fire and Ambulance Service through our July car wash.

"We enjoyed meeting and chatting to people about what we do, and many thanks to all of those who came along to support us."

The station's funds will go to Gambia And Avon Fire Services  In Partnership (GAFSIP) charity, which was established in 2004.

The Gambia has 11 fire stations and six sea rescue stations, which provide 1,341 jobs in the area.

Weston's fire service also ships fire engines past a 12-year life-span and breathing apparatus sets to the country.

