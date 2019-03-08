Advanced search

Garden centre break-in sees three arrested

PUBLISHED: 13:31 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:31 20 June 2019

Saunders Garden Centre in Brent Knoll.

Three men have been arrested after a break in at a garden centre in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The men, aged between 23 and 29, were arrested by police officers in connection with trespassing near Saunders Garden Centre in Brent Knoll, shortly after the incident occurred at around 1.30am.

A police spokesman said: "We were called to reports of a three intruders at Saunders Garden Centre in Brent Knoll's Bristol Road on Tuesday morning at about 1.30am.

"Shortly afterwards, the three suspects were arrested near the garden centre.

"Three men aged between 23 and 29 years had been held in police custody."

"The three suspects have now been released under investigation."

Police enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the force, quoting reference number 5219135895.

