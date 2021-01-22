Town council launches garden competition
- Credit: Burnham and Highbridge Town Council
People of two Somerset towns are being encouraged to enter a garden competition.
It follows the success of last years’ competition, which is run by Burnham and Highbridge Town Council.
Participants are requested to take a photograph of their garden entry, upload it to the online application form and submit through the town council website.
Cllr Janet Keen said: “By gardening, we mean almost anything, anywhere that you plant. It can be ornamental, it can be edible, it can be an infant shrub or established display.
"You can use a bucket, an old saucepan, a proper pot or even a traditional garden.
“The only restriction is that we cannot accept allotments. With the effort that has been undertaken by people in their gardens during lockdown, the town council agreed this should not go unnoticed.”
Entries will be judged later in the year and prizes awarded.
There will be an adult competition and a junior section for entrants aged up to 16 years old.
Full details and terms and conditions are available at www.burnham-highbridge-tc.gov.uk/
