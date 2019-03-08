Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Home fundraiser in honour of much loved father raises more than £1,000

PUBLISHED: 20:00 10 August 2019

John Barron passed away in March

John Barron passed away in March

Archant

A fundraiser in honour of a Weston father who died after suffering from Parkinson's disease raised more than £1,000 for charity.

Amy Barron, aged 39, hosted a cake and tea afternoon at her home, in Locking Parklands, to thank Parkinsons UK for the support the family received.

Her father, John Barron, died aged 71 in March.

Attendees won prizes during a raffle and a game of guess the weight of the cake.

Amy told the Mercury John was a family man who believed in supporting local businesses.

She said: "I'm so grateful for the support we received from the local businesses and those who attended.

"I'd like to think he was watching over us during the fundraiser, he would have loved it.

"The charity has been an amazing support for us as a family while my dad was unwell but also since he died."

To support the Parkinson's UK fundraiser , log on to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/amy-barron

Most Read

M5 closure causes traffic chaos

There are delays on the M5 this afternoon (Monday).

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Yellow weather warning of rain and wind for Weston

Rain is set to batter Weston on Friday, followed by strong winds on Saturday.

Weston General Hospital bosses resign as big changes to the service loom

James Rimmer, chief executive of Weston General Hospital.

Waste collection service ‘not good enough’ as Biffa apologies for issues

Cllr Bridget Petty said Biffa’'s service has ‘not been good enough’. Picture: Mark Atherton

Most Read

M5 closure causes traffic chaos

There are delays on the M5 this afternoon (Monday).

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Yellow weather warning of rain and wind for Weston

Rain is set to batter Weston on Friday, followed by strong winds on Saturday.

Weston General Hospital bosses resign as big changes to the service loom

James Rimmer, chief executive of Weston General Hospital.

Waste collection service ‘not good enough’ as Biffa apologies for issues

Cllr Bridget Petty said Biffa’'s service has ‘not been good enough’. Picture: Mark Atherton

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston hero Whitehead recalls ‘mental’ celebrations after scoring 93rd-minute equaliser

Weston vs Hendon. Picture: Mark Atherton

Whitehead the hero as Seagulls snatch last-gasp point against Hendon

Weston vs Hendon. Picture: Mark Atherton

LIVE: Reaction as Weston-super-Mare draw 2-2 with Hendon on opening day

Weston vs Hendon. Picture: Mark Atherton

Cheddar FC suffer narrow defeat to Bradford Town in their opening FA Cup match

Cheddar FC before their FA Cup tie Bradford Town

COMPETITION: Weston Football Club season tickets to be won

Weston vs Taunton Town at Woodspring Stadium. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists