Home fundraiser in honour of much loved father raises more than £1,000

John Barron passed away in March Archant

A fundraiser in honour of a Weston father who died after suffering from Parkinson's disease raised more than £1,000 for charity.

Amy Barron, aged 39, hosted a cake and tea afternoon at her home, in Locking Parklands, to thank Parkinsons UK for the support the family received.

Her father, John Barron, died aged 71 in March.

Attendees won prizes during a raffle and a game of guess the weight of the cake.

Amy told the Mercury John was a family man who believed in supporting local businesses.

She said: "I'm so grateful for the support we received from the local businesses and those who attended.

"I'd like to think he was watching over us during the fundraiser, he would have loved it.

"The charity has been an amazing support for us as a family while my dad was unwell but also since he died."

To support the Parkinson's UK fundraiser , log on to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/amy-barron