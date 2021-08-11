Garden waste collections suspended for rest of the week

Published: 4:45 PM August 11, 2021

Temporary crew shortages mean that garden waste collections will not go ahead in North Somerset tomorrow (Thursday) and Friday.

Residents due to receive a garden waste collection on either of those days will be emailed directly to let them know of the disruption where North Somerset Council holds their details.

Cllr Mike Solomon, the council’s executive member for neighbourhood and community services, said: "We have been very fleet of foot and our teams have been doing a great job over the last few weeks keeping services going.

"Resources have been adjusted daily to enable us to avoid the wider disruption other areas have been experiencing. However, crew shortages caused largely by staff having to self-isolate mean that we will, regrettably, not be able to collect garden waste for the next two days.

"We're contacting the households affected and also looking ahead to next week's collections. Currently we are expecting to be able to provide all services as normal from Monday, but if the situation changes we'll let customers know."

As well as emailing affected households the council will also provide updates after 4pm each day if the next day's collections are going to be affected. These updates will be available on the council's website at www.n-somerset.gov.uk/waste as well as on the council’s Facebook and Twitter feeds.

The council holds email addresses for 94 per cent of households registered for the garden waste service as not all customers provided their email address when signing up.

Only garden waste collections are affected. Recycling and waste collections are continuing as normal and the three recycling centres are also open for their regular summer hours.

Due to the warm temperatures collections begin at 6am so customers should put their containers out by then to make sure crews can empty them.

Cllr Solomon added: “We are keeping the situation under constant review and are looking at ways we can redress any disruption to service our customers experience.

"I'm extremely grateful for everyone’s support, and again would like to thank our hard working crews for everything they're doing to ensure services continue as much as possible during this challenging period."