Early bird offer for garden waste collections extended

Published: 11:35 AM March 16, 2021

The new bins will be used to recycle garden waste. - Credit: Archant

People now have until April 16 to receive a discount when they sign up for the garden waste collection service.

Due to the difficulties some people experienced when signing up, North Somerset Council is extending the early bird 10 per cent discount off the annual collection cost for one bin.

More than 18,000 households have already signed up for the service despite some of the issues.

The council has made changes to the garden waste online sign up process which no longer needs a password. If households are entitled to any extra discounts because of the amount of council tax they pay, these will be calculated automatically.

Anyone signing up for a relative, neighbour or friend should do this as a separate transaction so that any discounts they are entitled to are automatically applied.

People are asked to sign up online if possible rather than phoning as lines are extremely busy due to the exceptionally high volumes of calls being received.

The council will start sending out the garden waste permits next week and will carry on collecting garden waste as normal from all households at the beginning of April in case people who have registered haven not had their permits by then.

Cllr Ash Cartman, the council's executive member with responsibility for customer services added: "We are very sorry for the problems our residents have experienced with signing up for the garden waste service.

"It’s not been good enough and we are working extremely hard to iron out the issues and make the process easier for residents.

"If you have had problems before trying to sign up, please try again now."

Home composting is the cheapest and most environmentally friendly way to deal with your garden waste. More than 1,000 compost bins have been ordered so far by North Somerset households and both the online home composting courses are fully booked.

Three additional dates have been added for April 7 from 1.30-2.30pm, April 8 from 8-9pm and from 1-2pm on April 12.

For more information or to order a discounted 220 litre black compost bin made from 100 per cent recycled plastic for £10, log on to www.n-somerset.gov.uk/composting