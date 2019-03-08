Advanced search

Summer show is 'great success' in Sandford

PUBLISHED: 11:00 16 August 2019

Ros Mizen with one of her prize winning exhibits in the floral art classes. Sandford Gardening Club Summer Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Ros Mizen with one of her prize winning exhibits in the floral art classes. Sandford Gardening Club Summer Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Floral arrangements stole the show at Sandford Gardening Club's annual spectacle.

Meryl Leach won first prize for her felted garden birds. Sandford Gardening Club Summer Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTONMeryl Leach won first prize for her felted garden birds. Sandford Gardening Club Summer Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Sandford and District Gardening Club held its summer show on Saturday attracting a host of talented gardeners and crafters.

Gardeners showed off their prized blooms after months of watering and nurturing.

Judges had some tough decisions to make, before dishing out trophies to the most impressive entries.

Club secretary Janet Baker said: "The show was a great success with more than 200 entries, including some wonderful floral arrangements."

Jenny Nicholas with a prize for her flower arrangement in a wine glass. Sandford Gardening Club Summer Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTONJenny Nicholas with a prize for her flower arrangement in a wine glass. Sandford Gardening Club Summer Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Some of the prize-winners included Jenny Nicholas who won for her flower arrangement in a wine glass.

Ros Mizen wowed judges with her exhibits in the floral art classes, while Meryl Leach won first prize for her felted garden birds.

The club has been running since 1974 and members meet in the village hall on the first Wednesday of each month.

