Summer show is 'great success' in Sandford
PUBLISHED: 11:00 16 August 2019
Archant
Floral arrangements stole the show at Sandford Gardening Club's annual spectacle.
Sandford and District Gardening Club held its summer show on Saturday attracting a host of talented gardeners and crafters.
Gardeners showed off their prized blooms after months of watering and nurturing.
Judges had some tough decisions to make, before dishing out trophies to the most impressive entries.
Club secretary Janet Baker said: "The show was a great success with more than 200 entries, including some wonderful floral arrangements."
Some of the prize-winners included Jenny Nicholas who won for her flower arrangement in a wine glass.
Ros Mizen wowed judges with her exhibits in the floral art classes, while Meryl Leach won first prize for her felted garden birds.
The club has been running since 1974 and members meet in the village hall on the first Wednesday of each month.