Driver banned for speeding at 113mph on M5

The Audi driver was travelling at 113mph. Archant

A speeding motorist clocked travelling at more than 110mph on the M5 in Somerset in an Audi has been disqualified from driving for several weeks.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Gary Ponting was caught by Avon and Somerset Constabulary speeding at 113mph heading along the motorway, between Burnham's junction 22 and junction 23 for Bridgwater, in the autumn.

He was driving a T-reg Audi at the time of the offence on October 13 last year.

The 38-year-old appeared at North Somerset Courthouse in St Georges, to face one count of speeding, on Friday.

Magistrates chose to disqualify him from driving for 40 days.

Ponting, from Burnham, was also fined £761 for his criminal act and ordered to pay £85 in legal costs and a £76 surcharge to fund services for victims.

Ponting, of Winchester Road, agreed with magistrates to pay his £922 debt to the court by the end of this month.