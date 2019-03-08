Coroner rules Huntspill train death deliberate
PUBLISHED: 18:30 19 March 2019
A Highbridge man who was struck by a train had intended to end his own life, a coroner ruled this week.
Taunton Coroner’s Court heard how Gary Tippetts, of Adams Close died after being struck by a train near Puriton Road in West Huntspill, just after 1pm, on January 17.
Trains were stopped for two hours while British Transport Police officers and paramedics tended to the 60-year-old machine worker.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A post-mortem report confirmed Mr Tippetts had died of multiple traumatic injuries.
Taunton Senior Coroner, Tony Williams said he believed Mr Tippetts’ death was the result of a deliberate act, at the hearing on Tuesday.
Mr Williams concluded Mr Tippetts’ death was the result of suicide.
Samaritans offer anonymous, help and support for people in crisis 24 hours a day, 365 days a year through its helpline on 116123.