Coroner rules Huntspill train death deliberate

Taunton Coroners Court Picture; Google Maps Google

A Highbridge man who was struck by a train had intended to end his own life, a coroner ruled this week.

Taunton Coroner’s Court heard how Gary Tippetts, of Adams Close died after being struck by a train near Puriton Road in West Huntspill, just after 1pm, on January 17.

Trains were stopped for two hours while British Transport Police officers and paramedics tended to the 60-year-old machine worker.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem report confirmed Mr Tippetts had died of multiple traumatic injuries.

Taunton Senior Coroner, Tony Williams said he believed Mr Tippetts’ death was the result of a deliberate act, at the hearing on Tuesday.

Mr Williams concluded Mr Tippetts’ death was the result of suicide.

Samaritans offer anonymous, help and support for people in crisis 24 hours a day, 365 days a year through its helpline on 116123.