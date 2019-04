Gas leak closes supermarket

Fire engine at the Tesco's express store in the Boulevard. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A convenience store in Weston is closed following a suspected gas leak.

Staff and customers have been evacuated from the Tesco Express store in Waterloo Street.

The leak is suspected to have started in a freezer unit.

A fire crew is on the scene.

