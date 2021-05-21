Gazebos lifted by freak gust as strong winds and rain arrive in Somerset

Published: 3:10 PM May 21, 2021

The gazebos were lifted by the freak gust at around 10am this morning. - Credit: Mark Kidner

A freak gale that sent two gazebos and a bench ‘flying six-foot in the air’ into a garage are ‘completely wrecked’ as a yellow weather warning for wind is issued in the area today (Friday).

The gazebos, which are used for a fruit and vegetable stall Mark and Kate Kidner run at Glebe Farm in Mark, were lifted by the freak gust at around 10am this morning.

The pair are now looking for a suitable replacement in the run-up to eat:Burnham, which takes place over the spring bank holiday weekend on May 29.

The news comes as the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind in the region until 9pm tonight.

The national weather service says windy weather 'may lead to some travel disruption and, perhaps, damage to temporary outdoor structures'.

To assist Mark and Kate in their search for a gazebo, email markkidner13@gmail.com