General Election 2019: Conservatives retain Wells seat

James Heappey speaking in parliament. Archant

James Heappey has been re-elected as MP for Wells.

The Conservatives gained a larger majority than the party managed in 2015 an 2017.

Mr Heappey was voted for by 33,336 people, giving him 54 per cent of the vote.

Tessa Munt, who was the MP for the Liberal Democrats from 2010-15, achieved 23,345 votes.

Labour's Kama McKenzie finished third with 4,304.

Independent candidate Dave Dobbs and the Motherworld Party's Susie Quartermass achieved 373 and 270 votes respectively.

The turnout was 73.51 per cent.