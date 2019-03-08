Advanced search

Two North Somerset Conservatives to stand in General Election for Bristol and Bath

PUBLISHED: 19:00 14 November 2019

Sarah Codling and Annabel Tall. Pictures: Mark Atherton and North Somerset Council

Sarah Codling and Annabel Tall. Pictures: Mark Atherton and North Somerset Council

Mark Atherton and North Somerset Council

Two women from North Somerset are standing in next week's General Election in constituencies in Bath and Bristol.

Annabel Tall and Sarah Codling will represent the Conservatives in Bath and Bristol East respectively.

Ms Tall, who works for Dr Liam Fox, lives in Yatton and the former North Somerset councillor finished a distant second in the Bristol West constituency two years ago.

Bath was won by the Liberal Democrats, from the Tories, in 2017 and Wera Hobhouse will be standing for re-election.

The other candidates standing are Bill Blockhead (Independent), Mike Davies (Labour) and Jimi Ogunnusi (The Brexit Party).

Ms Codling, who lives in Worle, was re-elected to North Somerset Council in May.

Kerry McCarthy has held the Bristol East seat for Labour since 2005.

Conan Connolly (Green Party), Nicholas Coombes (Liberal Democrats) and Tim Page (The Brexit Party) are the other candidates.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

MoD to foot £14million bill to replace defective bridge

Winterstoke Road over the bridge and near the new roundabout. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Man boasted about sexually abusing a child online and distributed indecent images

North Somerset Courthouse.

Met Office warns heavy rain ‘likely’ to cause flooding

Photos taken during a walk around Weston in the rain.

Boris Johnson visits Weston on General Election campaign trail

MP John Penrose with Boris Johnson at Papa's.

Parking permits for Weston could be introduced in ‘coming weeks’

Parking regulations in Weston are under review. Picture: Mark Atherton

Most Read

MoD to foot £14million bill to replace defective bridge

Winterstoke Road over the bridge and near the new roundabout. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Man boasted about sexually abusing a child online and distributed indecent images

North Somerset Courthouse.

Met Office warns heavy rain ‘likely’ to cause flooding

Photos taken during a walk around Weston in the rain.

Boris Johnson visits Weston on General Election campaign trail

MP John Penrose with Boris Johnson at Papa's.

Parking permits for Weston could be introduced in ‘coming weeks’

Parking regulations in Weston are under review. Picture: Mark Atherton

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Boris Johnson visits Weston on General Election campaign trail

MP John Penrose with Boris Johnson at Papa's.

General Election candidates announced for Weston

Voters will go to polling stations on December 12.

Funeral to be held for musician who played across Weston

Gordon sadly passed away earlier this month

Southern baked chicken restaurant to open in Weston

Steve Fowell opening new baked chicken restaurant named after his grandsons Oscar and Ollie. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Two North Somerset Conservatives to stand in General Election for Bristol and Bath

Sarah Codling and Annabel Tall. Pictures: Mark Atherton and North Somerset Council
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists