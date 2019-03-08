Two North Somerset Conservatives to stand in General Election for Bristol and Bath

Sarah Codling and Annabel Tall. Pictures: Mark Atherton and North Somerset Council Mark Atherton and North Somerset Council

Two women from North Somerset are standing in next week's General Election in constituencies in Bath and Bristol.

Annabel Tall and Sarah Codling will represent the Conservatives in Bath and Bristol East respectively.

Ms Tall, who works for Dr Liam Fox, lives in Yatton and the former North Somerset councillor finished a distant second in the Bristol West constituency two years ago.

Bath was won by the Liberal Democrats, from the Tories, in 2017 and Wera Hobhouse will be standing for re-election.

The other candidates standing are Bill Blockhead (Independent), Mike Davies (Labour) and Jimi Ogunnusi (The Brexit Party).

Ms Codling, who lives in Worle, was re-elected to North Somerset Council in May.

Kerry McCarthy has held the Bristol East seat for Labour since 2005.

Conan Connolly (Green Party), Nicholas Coombes (Liberal Democrats) and Tim Page (The Brexit Party) are the other candidates.