Funeral to be held for much-loved Banwell man

Author Picture Icon

Charlie Williams

Published: 4:47 PM January 6, 2022
George Bartlett

George Bartlett. - Credit: Jack Cannon

A funeral will be held for a much-loved Banwell resident on Tuesday.

George Bartlett, who died aged 92, will embark on his final ramble through the village in a horse drawn procession, followed by many of his 13 children and their families. 

They will convene at 75 High Street, Banwell, at 10am to follow the hearse through the town's narrow and steep roads to St Andrew's Church.

For 66 years, former builder George called Banwell his home. He was born at Weston Hospital in 1929 and at the age of 26, moved to the village.  

George's first wife, Marion, died in a car crash in 1965 leaving him with six children. He will be laid to rest alongside her. 

His second wife, Anne, brought two children of her own to the marriage and together they had five more.

In memory of his daughter Lorraine, who died aged 39, George started the Rambling Bartlett's, a family walking group for the annual Weston Hospice walk who cared for her whilst suffering with a brain tumour in 1999. 

George and his family on the Weston Hospice walk.

George and his family on the Weston Hospice walk. - Credit: Archant

One of George's daughters, Julie Cannon, commented: "We are a large and close family so we were able to organise a rota and provide dad with round the clock care at home.

"All we can do now is give him a really good send off - he was a much-loved local character and we are all going to miss him very much."

The service will commence 11am at St Andrew's Church.

Banwell News

