PICTURES: Kite festival returns to seafront

Bea, aged five, Monty, aged four, and Thea, aged eight, flying kites. Picture: Jeremy Long (C)2016 Jeremy Long / JCLPhotography, all rights reserved

Families had a 'super weekend' at a seaside kite festival.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kite fesitval on Burnham beach. Picture: Jeremy Long Kite fesitval on Burnham beach. Picture: Jeremy Long

Hundreds of spectators and kite enthusiasts attended the annual Burnham kite festival, which saw dozens of weird and wonderful creations take to the sky including a blue whale kite, an 80ft octopus, and a 45ft wide dragon kite.

The festival was opened by Burnham's mayor and mayoress Andy Brewer and his wife Lorna.

Organiser, Gaynor Brown, said: "We had a super weekend. We could have done with more wind on Saturday but we had enough breeze to do a fantastic illuminated display at sunset.

"Sunday was perfect weather and 'Baby' the blue whale flew all day.

Kite fesitval on Burnham beach. Picture: Jeremy Long Kite fesitval on Burnham beach. Picture: Jeremy Long

"The town council funded half the costs of this year's festival with Somerset Community Support Foundation paying the rest and financing the whale for us too.

"We are grateful to both organisations for covering the costs of the event."