Giant 5M-HIGH HEART lights up quarry for Valentine's Day

Paul Jones

Published: 10:32 AM February 14, 2022
Batts Combe quarry with heart

The Valentine’s Day heart shines brightly at Hanson’s Batts Combe quarry in Cheddar - Credit: Hanson UK

Love is in the air for Valentine's Day - and nowhere more than at a QUARRY in Cheddar.

A giant, 5m-high heart is shining brightly at Hanson UK's Batts Combe quarry.

The giant red heart, which has been illuminated at night over the past few days to mark Valentine's Day, is visible for many miles.

Unit manager, Simon Parkes, said: "We are well known for our star at Christmas time and last year we also acknowledged Remembrance Day with a giant illuminated poppy.

"We are aware that local people enjoy seeing the lights and, as we have the framework in place, we thought it would be fun to mark Valentine’s Day in a similar way."

Are you planning anything special for Valentine's Day? Drop us a line at newsdesk@westonmercury.co.uk

Batts Combe quarry at Cheddar heart

- Credit: Hanson UK


