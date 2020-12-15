Girl, 16, sexually assaulted in Weston

Published: 1:24 PM December 15, 2020

A 16-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in Weston last month.

Police are appealing for witnesses as part of an ongoing investigation into the sexual assault, which took place on November 18.

At approximately 5.30pm, the teenager was walking from the seafront towards the Earlham Grove and Locking Road area.

A man on a dark-coloured mountain bike followed her and approached her from behind before sexually assaulting her by touching.

He then rode off in the direction of Locking Road.

The offender is described as white, in his 30s or 40s and was wearing jogging bottoms, a blue hooded top and face mask.

Investigating officer PC Connor Trotman said: “The victim was not physically harmed during the sexual assault but following what happened has, like all victims of such offences, been offered access to any support services she may benefit from.

“We’re keen to hear from anyone who remembers seeing a man acting suspiciously in the area on that day, as well as anybody who may have been a victim to a similar offence and not reported it to the police.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 and give the call-handler reference number 5220260638.