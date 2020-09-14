Advanced search

Girl, 14, hit across head with glass bottle in Weston

PUBLISHED: 11:57 14 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:57 14 September 2020

A 14-year-old girl has been hit across the head with a glass bottle on a cycle path in Weston.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after the serious assault took place in town last week.

The incident occurred on the cycle path near Valetta Close on the Coronation Estate on September 8 between 3pm and 3.30pm.

Police are keen to hear from two men who may be key witnesses to the attack after one approached the victim after the incident to ask if she was okay.

The 14-year-old girl needed hospital treatment for numerous cuts after the assault.

Police believe this was an isolated incident and that the victim and offender were known to each other.

The offender is described as a white teenage girl around 5ft 2ins tall, of medium build, who was in the company of several other teenagers.

People who can help with Avon and Somerset Constabulary’s investigation should call 101 quoting reference 5220203079 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

