Guide group looking for more girls to join its team

Charlie Williams

Published: 2:27 PM November 23, 2021
1st Worle Girlguides is seeking for members to participate with its activities since coming out of lockdown.

Girlguiding UK is a national group which takes girls aged 10-14 on outdoor activities and orienteering to have fun and boost confidence.

The guides recently celebrated Parliament week, where Weston mayor James Clayton spent the evening introducing the girls to the world of politics.

A spokesperson for the group said: "Behind each activity there is a strong message to help the guides learn about the world around us.

"Each event earns a badge so they work towards key areas for building skills and increasing awareness and knowledge of equality and inclusion.

"Guides is a fantastic opportunity to get involved in your local area, enjoying both indoor and outdoor activities.

"Our next guiding trip is a weekend camp which includes canoeing, raft building, geocaching, archery and climbing."

To take part with the Guides, email 1stworleguides@gmail.com.


