New shower blocks opened to benefit girl guides

PUBLISHED: 14:00 14 April 2019

Margaret Maltby Somerset County Guide President with Sue Maybury chairman of the management committee opening a new building at the Summer Mead Guide Centre at Snipe Field Lane, Wedmore.  Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A new shower block to benefit campers has been opened.

Lady Elizabeth Gass, former Lord Lieutenant of Somerset, officially opened the new camping facilities near Wedmore.

The project was funded by Girlguiding Somerset and Girlguiding Somerset North along with numerous grants to create the clean, well-lit lodge with fitted hot-water showers at the Somermead Girlguiding Centre.

The eco-friendly building uses a solar hot water system and sustainably-source timber.

It was built by Treehouse Buildings who worked with the guides to make the wheelchair-friendly lodge.

Designer and builder Graham McLelland said: “The Somermead committee came to us with a traditional design of camping facility.

“Making sure it is low maintenance with an eco-friendly approach, we came up with this simple but effective building which ticks all the boxes and will be a happy place for years to come.”

