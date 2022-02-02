How YOU could play the Glastonbury Festival - but be quick

Winners of past competitions have played at venues such as the Other Stage at Glastonbury - Credit: Paul Jones

It's every aspiring musician's dream - to play the Glastonbury Festival.

And this is your chance.

The festival has unveiled details of the 2022 Emerging Talent Competition, which gives artists from any musical genre the chance to play one of Worthy Farm's hallowed stages.

"The competition gives new UK and Ireland-based acts of any musical genre the chance to compete for a slot on one of the main stages at this year’s festival," said a spokesperson.

The winners of the free-to-enter competition will also be awarded a £5,000 Talent Development prize from PRS Foundation to help take their songwriting and performing to the next level.

Two runners-up will also each be awarded a £2,500 PRS Foundation Talent Development prize.

Acts from any musical genre can enter the competition using a form on the Glastonbury Festival website only until 5pm on Monday (February 7).

To enter, acts need to supply a link to one original song on SoundCloud, plus a link to a video of themselves performing live - even if it’s only recorded in a bedroom.

The competition is once again supported by PRS for Music and PRS Foundation.

Previous winners of the competition include She Drew The Gun and The Subways, who won the first contest in 2004.