Glastonbury Festival news expected this evening: What could it be?

Will a performer be announced for Glastonbury this evening?

Fans of the Glastonbury Festival will be glued to their radios this evening, with the promise of 'Glasto news'.

BBC Radio 1 has tipped off fans ahead of this evening's Sounds with Clara Amfo show, billing festival organiser Emily Eavis as a guest and the promise of 'Glasto news'.

The listing has, predictably, set the Twittersphere off with speculation as to what that 'news' could be.

Here are our thoughts on what could be revealed...

Glastonbury headliner?

Usually, though there is no real precedent, Glastonbury announces a couple of headline acts before the full line-up (usually after the re-sale has happened in April).

So this seems a good shout for what Emily might reveal this evening.

Who might it be? Well, it could be any number of acts, as we've written about previously, but for some reason I have a feeling it could be confirmation of Sir Paul McCartney, or more likely, that Sam Fender will have a prominent spot on the bill.

That said, Harry Styles has been in the news recently. That would be BIG news.

It could also be that the full line-up IS revealed this evening alongside Emily's appearance on the show. We wouldn't rule it out.

Alfie Templeman

As well as Emily appearing as a guest, the show also features singer-songwriter Alfie Templeman, a fast-rising musician. It could be that he is being confirmed - but we reckon it'll be more than that.

Gender balance

Something the festival has been keen to do is introduce some gender balance to the line-up.

The lack of diversity on festival bills has been rightly highlighted in the past, and is something Emily has been keen on addressing, saying previously that Glastonbury has to 'be 50/50' in the future.

Excellent progress has been made at Worthy Farm, could she let us know they have done it?

Environmental steps

Emily's Glasto news could in fact be nothing at all to do with the line-up.

It could be that the festival is embarking on another initiative to cut the event's carbon footprint, such as 2019's ban on plastic drinks containers - which was a huge success.

Would Radio 1 be that bothered? Who knows...

Meanwhile, if you haven't got the tickets for the event, you still might be in with a chance in a re-sale expected in the next few months, or, you could play it yourself.








