GLOW festival to go ahead despite weather warning
- Credit: Illumaphonium
A festival designed to light up Weston's town centre will begin this evening (February 17) - though organisers have cancelled tomorrow's events due to Storm Eunice
The GLOW fest was scheduled to be a three-day event before the Met Office issued a red weather warning in North Somerset - usually reserved for when there is a likely risk to human life.
However, today's planned events will go ahead, free of charge, with a promised evening of 'magical, sensory experiences celebrating light and the natural landscapes'.
Culture Weston has helped stage the festival and today confirmed tomorrow's event would be cancelled.
It posted: "The team at GLOW are really sorry to announce that the scheduled evening has been cancelled.
"We are so disappointed to share this news and hope you understand these changes are beyond our control and that keeping people safe is our top priority.
"Today's opening evening of GLOW is still set to go ahead and we will be keeping a close eye on the weather and making any further announcements as necessary."
Ticket holders for tomorrow will be contacted by the organisers.
Supported by funding from Arts Council England National Lottery Projects Grants and Weston Town Council, the festival will feature a trail of light installations, interactive activities and family-friendly sights and sounds.
The event will run from 6pm to 9pm.
GLOW was conceived and designed by Weston-based artist and producer Paula Birtwistle.
For updates visit www.twitter.com/CultureWeston