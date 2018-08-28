Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Weston man rows marathon for brother-in-law’s cancer treatment

PUBLISHED: 15:00 04 January 2019

Glyn Rees with his final time. Picture: Oxhouse Gym

Glyn Rees with his final time. Picture: Oxhouse Gym

Oxhouse Gym

A Weston man rowed a marathon to raise cash for his brother-in-law’s cancer treatment.

Glyn Rees with some of the people who supported him and rowed alongside him for more than three hours. Picture: Eleanor YoungGlyn Rees with some of the people who supported him and rowed alongside him for more than three hours. Picture: Eleanor Young

Glyn Rees, aged 36 from Weston, climbed onto a rowing machine at his gym, Oxhouse, and rowed continuously for more than three hours, covering 42,195m.

He was joined along the way by his friends, family and brother-in-law, Ben Millard, who was diagnosed stage four bowel cancer in September.

Ben’s treatment costs £2,100 every two weeks and, while it cannot get rid of the tumour, it can give him valuable time with his family.

Glyn rowed back-to-back for three hours, two minutes and 38 seconds.

He said: “The fundraising could give Ben another six to 12 months and being able to do this extra bit for him is really rewarding.

“Every day he gets, counts.”

To donate to Ben’s treatment, visit www.gofundme.com/the-bowel-movement

Most Read

Man suffers brain injury in club Boxing Day brawl

The brawl left Mark Anderson with a brain injury. Picture: Google Maps

Son faces jail for attack on teenager who has terrorised estate

(click on image for larger view) Lynette and Josh Goodwin & Matthew Bowen (mother and two sons) - Matthew pleaded guilty to assaulting Dean Mason who is well know in the area for a string of crimes.

Army called to Weston after suspected ‘bomb’ discovered on the beach

A father and son discovered what looked like an unexploded bomb on Weston beach. Picture: Weston Coastguard

Family pay tribute to woman killed in collision with van

Kinga Glowacka died in a crash in Wick St Lawrence on December 12

Weston-super-Mare artist’s studio plans submitted

Now vacated clothing shop Saltrock looks set to be converted into an artists studio. Picture: Google Street View

Most Read

St Albans reacts to the cancellation of Meraki Christmas Festival

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: Is this short video proof of a big cat around St Albans?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police called to antisocial behaviour in Harpenden on New Year’s Eve

#includeImage($article, 225)

What is this animal? See clearer pictures of the supposed ‘St Albans big cat’ which could help decipher mystery

#includeImage($article, 225)

St Albans Polar Bear Plunge smashes records for fundraising and attendance

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston Crematorium expansion work criticised for causing funeral disturbances

Weston-super-Mare's Crematorium.

Trek across the Sahara Desert to raise cash for Weston Hospicecare

Weston Hospicecare is inviting supporters to conquer the Sahara Desert in aid of the charity.

People at risk from falls at ‘inadequate’ care home in Weston-super-Mare

Clevedon Court Residental Home. Picture: Google

Weston man rows marathon for brother-in-law’s cancer treatment

Glyn Rees with his final time. Picture: Oxhouse Gym

Street lights kicked over in ‘nuisance attack’ in Wedmore

The car park in Worthington Close where street lights were vandalised. Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists