Weston man rows marathon for brother-in-law’s cancer treatment

Glyn Rees with his final time. Picture: Oxhouse Gym Oxhouse Gym

A Weston man rowed a marathon to raise cash for his brother-in-law’s cancer treatment.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Glyn Rees with some of the people who supported him and rowed alongside him for more than three hours. Picture: Eleanor Young Glyn Rees with some of the people who supported him and rowed alongside him for more than three hours. Picture: Eleanor Young

Glyn Rees, aged 36 from Weston, climbed onto a rowing machine at his gym, Oxhouse, and rowed continuously for more than three hours, covering 42,195m.

He was joined along the way by his friends, family and brother-in-law, Ben Millard, who was diagnosed stage four bowel cancer in September.

Ben’s treatment costs £2,100 every two weeks and, while it cannot get rid of the tumour, it can give him valuable time with his family.

Glyn rowed back-to-back for three hours, two minutes and 38 seconds.

He said: “The fundraising could give Ben another six to 12 months and being able to do this extra bit for him is really rewarding.

“Every day he gets, counts.”

To donate to Ben’s treatment, visit www.gofundme.com/the-bowel-movement