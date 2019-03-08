Advanced search

Go Kids Go! enters final week for application

PUBLISHED: 12:00 13 July 2019

This year's Go Kids Go! will hand out £12,000 to good causes.

Go Kids Go! has entered its final week for applications.

Youth groups, theatre companies and sports teams have just one week to enter the scheme to win a chunk of a £8,500 fund.

The Mercury has once again teamed up with the Weston Lions Club to offer vital funding to groups which support young people.

Bids for kit, equipment, even a minibus have been received so far.

Entries of up to £2,000 are welcomed and people have until 9am on Wednesday to get their completed application forms in to the Mercury.

You can enter online here or alternatively pick up an application form from the Mercury office or request one from eleanor.young@archant.co.uk

Applications must be sent to the above email address or to Go Kids Go!, Weston, Worle and Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston, BS23 1LW.

Judges will convene on July 18 ahead of the presentation on July 27.

