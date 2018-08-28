Advanced search

First Go Kids Go! money spent by Weston scout group

PUBLISHED: 08:00 16 December 2018

Ashcombe Beaver and Cub group showing Weston Lions John Britton and Colin Golding what they spent their Go Kids Go! money on. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Ashcombe Beaver and Cub group showing Weston Lions John Britton and Colin Golding what they spent their Go Kids Go! money on. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

The first of this year’s Go Kids Go! money has been spent by a Weston-based scout group.

The 1st Ashcombe Scout Group – made up of a cub, beaver and scout group – was handed just under £500 in total to spend on sports equipment and a portable camping toilet.

The group was ‘over the moon’ to receive the cheque during the Weston Lions Club’s real ale and cider festival in the summer, where a total of £12,000 was handed out.

Twenty-nine groups were selected to receive some or all of the cash they asked for.

Some wanted money to put towards new kit and equipment for their youngsters, while others looked to refurbish their bases or upgrade their facilities.

Scout leader Diane Biddulph said the children were ‘very grateful’ to everyone for their money.

She added: “We were all so pleased to hear we had been successful in our application.

“We try to keep our fees as low as possible, as we are aware we are working in one of the most deprived areas of the town, so receiving this money has helped us to do that.

“It is a wonderful feeling to be able to get this money and purchase indoor sports equipment and a portable toilet for our camping trips.

“I would tell future applicants it is always worth having a shot at applying to Go Kids Go! as it helps the children to be more active and involved.”

Lion Malcolm Timmis said: “We are delighted to be able to help this group of children and young people to achieve their own goal, as well as enabling them to be more active and more sociable through social interaction.

“We are delighted about the response, and it is wonderful to see the money from our sponsors doing some good.

“We would like to thank them once again because, without them, we would not be able to help groups like the 1st Ashcombe Scout Group.”

Go Kids Go! is a joint campaign by the Mercury and Weston Lions, with the support of sponsors including, but not limited to, McDonalds, Crosville Motor Services, Weston College, the Grand Pier and the Mead Group.

The Lions Club hopes to return next summer with Go Kids Go! to continue to help sports clubs, theatre groups and children’s organisations.

PUBLISHED: 08:00 16 December 2018

08:00 Eleanor Young
Ashcombe Beaver and Cub group showing Weston Lions John Britton and Colin Golding what they spent their Go Kids Go! money on. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The first of this year’s Go Kids Go! money has been spent by a Weston-based scout group.

