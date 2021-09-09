Weston Lions launches Go Kids Go! campaign

Published: 9:00 AM September 9, 2021

1st Milton Scouts receiving their cheque from 4Square Kate Bach and MC Tim Lamb at Weston Lions Club Go Kids Go! presentations in 2019. Picture: MARK ATHERTON - Credit: Archant

A project which aims to get Weston children active and involved with community groups is back for 2021 with £10,000 to give away to kids’ clubs in the town.

Go Kids Go! is a scheme set up by Weston Lions, with support from the Weston Mercury, to encourage children to stay fit and active.

Weston Lions is thrilled to be running the campaign again this year and believes clubs will need more financial help than ever this year, due to the pandemic.

Tim Lloyd, from Weston Lions, said: “We last held GKG in 2019, before the pandemic. We're delighted to be bringing it back at a time where young people have been so restricted and have likely never been in more need than now of the outlet provided by our many local clubs and organisations.”

The scheme gives groups which support young people the chance to apply for a pot of funding, which is donated by local businesses.

In 2019, £10,000 was given out to more than 30 groups in the town. Some of the groups which benefited included All Stars Dance, who received £400 for dance mats, Weston Swimming Club, which was awarded £200 for equipment, 1st Ashcombe Scouts which secured £250 for new tents, and St Paul’s School in Worlebury benefited from £250 towards a bike shed.

The project funds individuals, clubs and not-for-profit organisations which work with children and young people 18 years old and under.

People can apply for a grant of up to £2,000 and previous Go Kids Go! winners can re-apply this year.

Applications close on September 30, and forms are available from the Go Kids Go section of the Weston Lions website. Completed applications can be dropped in to the Mercury office, or sent to newsdesk@westonmercury.co.uk

Applicants must have a specific project in mind and explain how Go Kids Go would contribute to achieving their project goal

Winners will be announced in early October, with presentations to be made later that month.

Weston Lions is still looking for sponsors to support the campaign this year. Anyone interested in getting involved can email Tim at timlloydhome@yahoo.co.uk or call 07748 136399.