Award wins for Hutton In Bloom volunteer group

Published: 2:00 PM October 20, 2021

Hutton In Bloom once again achieved a gold award. - Credit: Hutton In Bloom

A volunteer group that maintains the appearance of its village has won two awards.

Hutton In Bloom has once again achieved a gold award and the Cox Cup in the South West In Bloom judging.

Hutton In Bloom is a team of about 30 volunteers who all plant in the village, with more than 100 individual displays, mostly in oak barrels.

The award is for the flower displays in the parish throughout the year and is testament to all of the hard work carried out by a small, but dedicated, team of volunteers, which has been led by Cllr Mark Perry for a number of years.

Cllr Perry said: "Thanks go to all our sponsors and Hutton Parish Council for their continued support.

"Individuals in the village and some business all help with the sponsorship, which helps with the costs of creating and maintaining the displays and also promotes a very close community connection."











