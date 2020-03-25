Advanced search

Gold jewellery and £5,000 in cash stolen from home

PUBLISHED: 13:57 25 March 2020

Do you recognise this jewellery? Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Do you recognise this jewellery? Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Archant

Gold rings, gold necklaces and £5,000 in cash were stolen from a Weston home.

Police are appealing for information following a burglary on February 28 at a home in MacFarlane Chase between 11.30am and 3pm.

The suspects gained entry to the property by forcing the front door.

They also broke into a vehicle parked outside the property and stole a dash cam.

A police spokesman said: “We are appealing to any nearby people who have home CCTV and anyone driving in the area at that time with dash cams, to please check their footage and get in touch if they have any information that can help with our enquiries.

“We are also asking second-hand shops and people who buy jewellery from online selling websites to keep an eye out for the jewellery pictured and get in touch if they believe they have identified any of the stolen items.”

If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220049041.

Most Read

Seven coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Schools to close from Friday.

Coronavirus in North Somerset – live

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Man dies of coronavirus in Weston-super-Mare

A 94-year-old man has died from coronavirus at Weston General Hospital.

Weston’s Grand Pier closes

Weston Grand Pier

Introducing Congresbury Garden Centre

Congresbury Garden Centre

Most Read

Seven coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Schools to close from Friday.

Coronavirus in North Somerset – live

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Man dies of coronavirus in Weston-super-Mare

A 94-year-old man has died from coronavirus at Weston General Hospital.

Weston’s Grand Pier closes

Weston Grand Pier

Introducing Congresbury Garden Centre

Congresbury Garden Centre

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Coronavirus in North Somerset – live

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Council closes parks, carparks and recycling centres

<p> Wet, muddy, sunny and rain, but still surprising and beautiful.</p>

There With You: Coach drivers to retrain as ambulance drivers

Bakers Dolphin coach drivers to retrain as ambulance drivers

Man dies of coronavirus in Weston-super-Mare

A 94-year-old man has died from coronavirus at Weston General Hospital.

Asda van burned out by vandals

The Asda van was dumped and set fire to on Warne Road. Picture: Doug Stevens
Drive 24