Gold jewellery and £5,000 in cash stolen from home

Do you recognise this jewellery? Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary Archant

Gold rings, gold necklaces and £5,000 in cash were stolen from a Weston home.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are appealing for information following a burglary on February 28 at a home in MacFarlane Chase between 11.30am and 3pm.

The suspects gained entry to the property by forcing the front door.

They also broke into a vehicle parked outside the property and stole a dash cam.

A police spokesman said: “We are appealing to any nearby people who have home CCTV and anyone driving in the area at that time with dash cams, to please check their footage and get in touch if they have any information that can help with our enquiries.

“We are also asking second-hand shops and people who buy jewellery from online selling websites to keep an eye out for the jewellery pictured and get in touch if they believe they have identified any of the stolen items.”

If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220049041.