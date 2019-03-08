Teams wanted for golf day in aid of hospice

Mendip Spring Golf Club. Archant

Keen golfers can show off their skills on the fairway while supporting a great cause by joining a new team golf day in aid of Weston Hospicecare on September 26.

The four-person team challenge is being organised by Nick Carter of print firm NJC Digital, and is set to take place at Mendip Spring Golf Club in Congresbury.

Teams of four can enter for £160 per team; a fee which includes bacon butties before teeing off, a full 18-hole round with trophy for the winning team, and then a three-course meal and live music from Joe Malik to follow the round.

In addition, there will be an auction of sporting memorabilia, separate putting and beat-the-pro driving competitions, and other contests and games - including a chance to win £10,000 in a hole-in-one challenge.

There is space available for up to 20 teams, teeing off at 10am via a shotgun start.

Book a place on 07942 728015 or by emailing ncarter@njcdigital.com