School stage star reunites with teachers - 47 years on

Stars and teachers behind a North Somerset school stage were reunited recently - 47 years after their last performance.

When Gordano School performed Oliver! to packed houses all those years ago, head of drama David Rhys Jones and musical director Mike Langley were delighted with the skill and enthusiasm shown by the entire cast.

Recently the two teachers, now long retired, met up with the young pupil actor who played the part of the undertaker when Edward Jacobs.

Edward was in Ham Green to perform a charity show at the Penny Brohn Cancer Centre in his role as an accomplished concert pianist.

David Rhys Jones as Fagin and musical director Mike Langley during the production of Oliver! in 1975 - Credit: David Rhys Jones

"It was great to see David and Mike again after all these years," said Edward, who teaches music, conducts choirs and performs all over the country.

"Music and drama were my favourite subjects when at school, and those two teachers were a powerful influence on me."

And he said being at Ham Green was also a step back in time.

"Performing at Penny Brohn was an emotional experience for me, because my father worked at Ham Green, and we lived on the premises," he said.

"So it was a case of coming home. And to meet Mike and David for the first time since I left school was amazing."

Mr Langley, now 80, said: "Edward was one of our most talented musicians, and it was good to see how he has blossomed into a first rate performer."

And Mr Rhys Jones, who is now 79, added: "It was fantastic to roll back the years and take a trip down Memory Lane for both of us – well done Edward."

Concert pianist Edward Jacobs – an honours board Old Boy of Gordano School - Credit: David Rhys Jones

Jacobs performed two concerts in one day during his visit, showcasing a repertoire of 'Songs from the Shows' in a programme he called 'Music for the Soul'.

The project raised the sum of £1,420 for the Penny Brohn charity.