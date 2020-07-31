Government halts lockdown easing after rise in coronavirus cases
PUBLISHED: 14:40 31 July 2020
PA Wire/PA Images
The Government has postponed further lifting of lockdown restrictions following a rise in coronavirus cases.
Some restrictions were due to be lifted tomorrow (Saturday), however, this has been put on hold for at least two weeks until August 15.
Wedding receptions of up to 30 people were due to be allowed as part of the changes, but will now be unable to happen.
Face coverings will be mandatory in more indoor settings, such as cinemas, and casinos and bowling alleys will remain shut.
People attending places of worship will also be among those required to wear face coverings, which will be applied from next weekend.
Prime Minster Boris Johnson made the changes to lockdown restrictions after a Government briefing today (Friday), and said that coronavirus cases are ‘likely to be rising for the first time since May’ following Office for National Statistics data.
