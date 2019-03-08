Eight out of 10 patients happy with GP... but appointments hard to come by

Dr Martin Jones. Picture: CCG CCG

GPs in North Somerset have been praised for the 'very good' experiences in a recent survey.

The survey conducted by Ipsos MORI, states eight out of 10 people described their experience with doctors as good or very good.

An estimated 9,000 patients responded to the survey, which included questions on appointments, out of hours' services, online services and the overall experience.

More than 90 per cent of people said they had confidence and trust in the healthcare professional they met at their last appointment, while 95 per cent felt involved in decisions taken about their care and treatment.

The overall rating of GP practices in the area 85 per cent is slightly higher than the national average of 83 per cent.

Medical director at Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire (BNSSG) Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), Dr Martin Jones, said: "This feedback is testament to the hard work put in by everyone in primary care, to deliver high-quality services for our population."

As the NHS moves to improve online services for patients, 75 per cent of respondents thought it was easy to look for information or access services on practice websites.

Chairman of Healthwatch North Somerset, Georgie Biggs said they are working towards making services easily accessible.

She said: "We understand that some GP practices face staffing and premises challenges particularly in the Weston area.

"Generally, patients tell us that ease of access to appointments is their concern.

"This is being addressed with the use of new digital systems enabling those familiar with technology to more easily reach the GP for advice.

"The system has had good feedback from those who've been able to make use of it and patients have been satisfied with the service.

"For those without the necessary technical knowledge, we have been supporting patients with these new systems by providing digital drop-in sessions to help patients become more familiar with the new ways to access GPs.

"We are aware though that some may find these systems more difficult and there is a need to consider how we meet the needs of the more vulnerable patients especially those without the internet."