GP, pharmacy and minor injury services remain open for Bank Holiday Friday

GP surgeries in North Somerset will open over weekend to ease pressure on hospitals during the pandemic. Archant

GP surgeries and some pharmacies in North Somerset will remain open on Bank Holiday Friday as part of measures to ease pressure on hospital services during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Bank Holiday will see many services remain open, with appointments available for patients to book with their GP practices, and some pharmacies remaining open to walk-in customers throughout the day.

Minor Injuries Units in Clevedon, Yate and South Bristol will also be available throughout the Bank Holiday weekend.

Dr Jonathan Hayes, GP and clinical chairman of Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said: “We understand that people might be worried about leaving their home to seek medical assistance, but we want to assure the public that protective measures are in place and services are available to provide the treatment they need.

“GP practices will remain open on Friday, and staff are able to consult with patients through telephone or video calls and even face-to-face appointments when required.

“Our Minor Injuries Units and emergency departments are also still available.

“We would encourage anyone unsure about which service they need to contact NHS111 as soon as possible, for the fastest way to find the right care.”

GP practices

GP practice services tomorrow (Friday) will be available. If you think you need to talk to your GP practice about something other than coronavirus, please contact your practice online or by phone to be assessed.

If your practice is not open for any reason, you will be directed to another nearby service. You will be advised on whether a face-to-face appointment is required.

Urgent care services

The Minor Injuries Units in Clevedon and Yate, and Urgent Treatment Centre in South Bristol will be open throughout the weekend, offering fast, walk-in treatment for minor injuries such as cuts, sprains and broken bones. Units are available from 8am to 8pm on each day. For further information see the Sirona care and health website.

Pharmacies

Full pharmacy opening hours for the Bank Holiday will be available on the NHS website.

Dental services

If you think you need urgent dental treatment, call your dental practice. If you cannot contact your dentist, or you do not have one, use the NHS111 online service at 111.nhs.uk. If a clinical appointment is necessary, this will be arranged at an urgent dental care centre.

NHS111

NHS111 is available 24 hours a day at 111.nhs.uk