GP surgeries and minor injury units to remain open over Easter

GP surgeries in North Somerset will remain open on Good Friday and Easter Monday this year as part of measures to ease pressure on local hospitals during the coronavirus outbreak.

Practices will treat the two bank holidays as normal working days and appointments will be available for patients on both days.

The minor injuries unit (MIU) in Clevedon will also be available throughout the long Bank Holiday weekend, and many community pharmacies will be open on Good Friday and Easter Monday.

Dr Jonathan Hayes, local GP and Clinical Chair of Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “Easter is often a busy time for local hospitals and with the additional pressures of coronavirus this year, we’ve been working with local GP practices to ensure they remain open and available to patients on both bank holidays.

“Together with minor injury units, community pharmacies and NHS 111 this means there is a wide range of community-based NHS services available throughout the weekend and I urge anyone with an urgent medical need to check their options and use the most appropriate service for their needs.

“A&E will of course be available as usual for the most serious cases and parents in particular should not be discouraged from attending A&E if they have concerns about their child’s health.”

People wishing to speak to a GP on either of the Bank Holidays should contact their practice by telephone or online (where available) to book an appointment.

Where possible, consultations will be carried out over the phone or online. If a face-to-face appointment is necessary this will be arranged.

The MIU in Clevedon will be open throughout the long weekend offering fast, walk-in treatment for minor injuries such as cuts, sprains and broken bones.

Units are available from 8am to 8pm each day. For further information see the Sirona care and health website at www.sirona-cic.org.uk

Full pharmacy opening hours over the Easter bank holiday dates are available on the NHS website or the find a pharmacy tool.

NHS111 is also available 24 hours a day at 111.nhs.uk