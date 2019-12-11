Grace celebrates 70 years of volunteering at Weston Sea Cadets
PUBLISHED: 19:00 11 December 2019
Archant
A Weston woman who has dedicated 70 years of her life to the town's sea cadets group has had a celebration party thrown in her honour.
Weston Sea Cadet volunteers and lifelong friends marked Grace Monk's incredible service to the charity this month.
Grace, aged 87, says she has had a 'wonderful life' with the cadets and celebrated her milestone achievement at the group's head quarters, in Sunnyside Road North, on December 2.
Grace made her own cake and a buffet which was served at the party, and did so because she 'enjoys doing it.'
She said: "I joined Weston Sea Cadets in 1949 and that was also where I first met my husband.
"I've had such a wonderful life with the group - we have had the best time of our lives."
Grace said she competed in the table tennis championships for the cadets when the first joined the organisation.
She signed up to join the committee after 10 years of volunteering, and Grace has continued as an active member in the committee for the past 60 years.
Grace continued: "We have around 60 boys and girls in our sea cadets group and it's all about keeping those children off the streets so they are doing something fulfilling with their lives."
Grace has a message for young people who are thinking of joining the group.
She said: "We need more young people to join the sea cadets - I don't think they realise how much fun they can have if they sign up.
"We're all one big, happy family."
Recruitment officer at Weston Sea Cadets, Davinia Tippett, said: "Grace has been a great asset to the unit over the past 70 years.
"She has always been there to help raise funds along with her husband, who is sadly missed, and her unwavering dedication has ensured the growth of the sea cadets group in Weston.
"Thank you Grace for all your hard work from all of us here at the charity."
Weston Sea Cadets offers young people opportunities to take part in sailing, windsurfing and camping to teach them life skills such as teamwork, self-confidence and commitment to enable them to become well-rounded people.
To find out more about the cadets group, click here